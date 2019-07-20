Gas grenade found in toolbox closes part of Moss Creek Dr. in Evans

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - A grenade found in an old toolbox closed part of Moss Creek Dr. in Evans Saturday afternoon.
According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the situation started at around noon. The area between 112 and 124 Moss Creek Dr. was closed while the sheriff’s office and hazmat crew contained the situation.
Around 1 hour later, the scene was cleared. The sheriff’s office explained in a followup post that the homeowner has purchased an old tool box from a yard sale and found a non-explosive gas grenade inside. They say they do not believe there was any danger to the public, but they were using extra precaution.
