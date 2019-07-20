Four detained in Burke County for conducting Medicare scam

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Four people have been taken into custody in Burke County for what investigators are calling a multi-county Medicare scam.
The Waynesboro Police Department and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are working with District Attorney’s Crimes Against the Vulnerable and Elderly Task Force to investigate this scam. According to the sheriff’s office, the individuals have been going door to door asking for Medicare information and offering free medical services. Investigators believe their victims may be in several counties around the CSRA and that more people may be involved.
If you or anyone you know has been approached by individuals offering free medical services, free DNA swabs for the elderly or seeking your personal or Medicare information, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133 or Inv. Loomer at the District Attorneys Office at 706-821-1150.
