Burke County Sheriff’s Office talks impact of Operation Southern Shield

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A multi-state crack down on speeding started this week. Georgia State Patrol reported giving over 1,200 tickets in the first 3 days. It’s called Operation Southern Shield.
Deputies in Burke County tell FOX 54 how the action is impacting communities locally.
Getting pulled over for a speeding can be a nightmare. More and more people will be experiencing it in the coming days as part of a multi-state initiative to reduce speeding. This is the third year officials have put Operation Southern Shield in affect.
“We don’t have a quota.” Deputy Dakota Clark is with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. “They get excited about going on these vacations and they forget these speed laws and we’re out here to remind em.”
Local law enforcement agencies say they’ve already seen positive outcomes.
“They know we’re out here now, and I feel like we’re doing a good job at it and we’re seeing results.”
And while they are cracking down on speeding, remember, it’s not to hurt you. It’s to protect you. “In a 55 mile per hour zone, if you’re going 70 and you hit another vehicle that’s going 55, and you combine those speeds, that’s going to cause a lot of injuries.”
So if handing out a few more tickets saves lives in the process, Deputy Clark says he’s all for it. “As long as we can see a decrease in the amount of traffic accidents, mainly the serious injury ones, that’s our main goal.” OR “It’s really all about saving lives, so as long as we get the point across, we feel like we’ve done a good job.”
It’s all an effort to remind you that your life is more important than a need for speed.
