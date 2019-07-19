Wadley Police Department debuts new 360 body cams

WADLEY, GA (WFXG) - The Wadley Police Department has a new trick up its sleeve or rather, on its sleeve. They’re now using 360-degree body cams to step up their game.
Cam Reed with Blue Line Innovations was in Wadley Thursday to help unveil the new body-worn cameras. “It doesn’t make any sense to make it chest bound so it’s shoulder mounted so the police sees everything going on around the officer”
And this one camera can see in a complete circle.
Chief Tommie Walker at the Wadley Police Department says, “I was amazed about it just like everybody is today you know I was amazed about how you can look at 360° you can go up-and-down and all around it is going to be a great asset for Wadley PD.”
They’ll be able to see all over like here, here, here and of course, right here.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.