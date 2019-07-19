Hot and Humid with PM T-storms for the Weekend

Chances of rain increase significantly Tue/Wed as the upper trough digs further and the frontal boundary pushes into the forecast area and becomes a focus for convection. Precipitable water values rise back to around 2 inches so heavy rain will be a threat and isolated flooding possible. Will continue to carry likely pops on Tue/Wed but then lower pops on Thursday as the front pushes further south and much drier air builds in from the north as precipitable water values fall below 1.5 inches. Temperatures remain at or above normal Mon/Tue with highs in the 90s but then fall below normal Wed/Thu due to abundant cloud cover and cooler air behind the front with highs in the 80s.