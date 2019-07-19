H54K: Augusta teen awarded college scholarship from Augusta Mini Theatre

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Mini Theatre hosted its 10th annual Sunshine’s Roast and Toast on Tuesday, July 16 in an effort to raise funds for local student scholarships.
This year, FOX 54′s Jay Jefferies was the subject of the roast and his co-anchor Stephanie Lopez was the mistress of ceremonies.
One of the students who benefited from the annual event was Jordan Paschal. After spending nine years at the Augusta Mini Theatre pursuing the arts, Paschal is getting ready for college. As one of the Moriah McKie Butler Memorial College Book Scholarship recipients, Paschal will receive $400 a year for books.
Jordan’s father said the scholarship is something that’s been a big help because his sister is a recipient was a former recipient as well. “Sometimes you have to miss a bill to pay the books for them to go to school,” Charles said, “so it was huge.”
Now the Paschal's hope to pay it forward as Jordan looks forward to his future.
“They’re family now, so when my kids leave I’m still going to be here helping them raise money, and helping other kids go through the mini theatre, and be successful.” Charles said.
