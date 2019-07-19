Teens stop in Augusta for the 14th Annual Paul Anderson Bike Ride

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -The 14th Annual Paul Anderson Bike Ride challenges young teens to bike more than five hundred miles over six days.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to come out here and see what we’re capable of physically and mentally and it’s definitely a good thing to walk with God” Caden of the Paul Anderson Youth Home said.
These young men of ages sixteen through twenty have been fighting through the heat by traveling all the way from Florida to Georgia.
“It’s definitely a challenge, but it’s something that none of us can’t handle, it’s really great to see each other accomplish this entire ride” Camden said.
But their personal barriers is how they got here. “Most of the boys have been in jail or have had some felony or misdemeanor against them before they come to the home“ Fritz Olnhausen of the PAYH board said.
To symbolize their journey of working through those barriers the bike riders will be raising awareness for the Paul Anderson Youth Home that has helped them overcome their challenges.
If you’d like to keep up with the journey of the bike riders you can visit their website at www.payhbikeride.com
