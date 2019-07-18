Hurricane Barry is pushing a heat wave into Augusta and the CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Summer days can be a lot of fun but they can also be dangerous. The aftermath of Hurricane Barry is causing a heat wave through Augusta and the CSRA. It’s important to protect yourself against the severe heat.
When it comes to excessive heat and sun exposure, you worry about yourself, you worry about your kids- What can we do to protect ourselves?
- Stay hydrated at all times
- Drink plenty of water before and during outdoor activities
- Wear sunscreen and reapply often
- Dress appropriately in light-weight clothing
- Check the playground equipment for hot temperatures
Hurricane Barry’s influence on the weather has Augustan’s preparing for the heat. The YMCA says, safety is their top priority for members and campers.
Tariq Robinson with the Wilson Family YMCA says, “We take the proactive approach. Our main priority whenever we’re dealing with the heat wave is safety, and our second priority is we want everyone to have fun. "
