Crash leaves cars stacked on Washington Rd.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A crash on Washington Rd. left one car stacked on top of another.
According to Richmond County dispatch, the crash happened at around 6:14 p.m. on the 3100 block of Washington Rd. Deputies report there are no injuries in this crash.
FOX 54 spoke with Darrell Wilson, an employee at the Krystals and owner of the white Mustang underneath the silver car. “I’m in total disbelief of how it all happened. I still won’t know all the details until I read the whole report. I’m in disbelief and disgust. I just started my shift 10 minutes before it happened.”
