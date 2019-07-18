Commission looking to future after end of James Brown Arena stalemate

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Now that the stalemate of what happens with the James Brown Arena is over, commissioners are looking forward to the future. That included a firm’s renderings of what the new arena will look like and more.
The Coliseum Authority’s president brought the news during Wednesday’s commission meeting. Saying the firm will soon hold meetings to get the results of the $142,000 study to the public.
District 6 Ben Hasan says, “Research will be completed and they’ll take a look at it on their end, on the coliseum authority level, and then they';ll bring it forward and let us see their finished product as a result of what the consultants do at the end of the day.”
Commissioners also discussed the criteria to replacing coliseum authority members with expired terms. At this time there’s not been additional discussion on whether or not commissioners want to move forward with removing anyone.
