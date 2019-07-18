City of Augusta, Gold Cross reach agreement on ambulance service contract

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The City of Augusta and Gold Cross have come to an agreement on an ambulance service contract. Commissioners voted to approve the memorandum of understanding they’ve been discussing for a while.
That means Gold Cross will get a subsidy to provide 24-7 ambulance service, paramedics and more for Richmond County residents for the next few years. Some commissioners, including Sammy Sias from District 4, believe it’s a violation of the city’s procurement code. “This is a disservice to all the county and city governments in the state of georgia the way this process is done. And I am really, for lack of a better term, I don’t know, flabbergasted by how this system could be set up to circumvent local government and just be a disservice to local citizens.”
“We’ll have a dedicated 8 gold cross ambulances at all times, plus the 3 fire department ambulances. I think the health and welfare -you can’t put a price on that, people’s life. And so I think this is a win-win for everybody,” says District 7 Commission Sean Frantom.
The City is still involved in a court case with Gold Cross that is pending.
