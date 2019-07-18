City of Augusta, Gold Cross reach agreement on ambulance service contract

That means Gold Cross will get a subsidy to provide 24-7 ambulance service, paramedics and more for Richmond County residents for the next few years. Some commissioners, including Sammy Sias from District 4, believe it’s a violation of the city’s procurement code. “This is a disservice to all the county and city governments in the state of georgia the way this process is done. And I am really, for lack of a better term, I don’t know, flabbergasted by how this system could be set up to circumvent local government and just be a disservice to local citizens.”