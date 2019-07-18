BREAKING NEWS: Alleged bank robber on the run, may have explosive device

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Synovus bank at 3706 Wheeler Road was robbed just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Sergeant William McCarty with the sheriff’s office tells FOX 54 the bank robber walked into the bank and told the teller he had an explosive device. Sergeant McCarty said the teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money before he fled the scene.
FOX 54 has a crew on the scene. Witnesses tell them they saw a white man in a heavy coat drive off in a white Jeep Wrangler with Florida tags. The sheriff’s office confirms they are looking for a man who matches this description, and was heading East on Wheeler Road toward Bobby Jones Expressway. They also said he was wearing a fake beard during the robbery.
There are no reported injuries at this time. The Synovus bank is closed for the time being.
