Two men arrested in McDuffie County home invasion

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Two men are in custody, suspected of attacking a woman during a home invasion in McDuffie County.
It happened Monday just before midnight at a home on Manassas Dr. near Shiloh Rd. Thomson Police Chief Anson Evans tells us the woman says someone broke into her home, covered her head with a green garment and attacked her.
Investigators took the men into custody Tuesday evening. Right now, their names aren’t being released. They’re being held at the McDuffie County Jail.
We will update this story as police release more information.
