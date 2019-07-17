Seven alleged Bloods gang members indicted in drug conspiracy

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Seven alleged members of the Bloods street gang have been indicted in a drug conspiracy in Emanuel County.
On July 16, a grand jury indicted the 7 suspects on 44 counts, including murder, aggravated assault, drugs and firearms charges, as well as violations of the Street Gang Act and RICO Act.
According to law enforcement, the alleged leader of drug enterprise, 43-year-old Tony Lenard Williams of Swainsboro, employed members of the Bloods gang to keep the enterprise running. His co-conspirator, 36-year-old Travis Lee Brown of Swainsboro, is facing 2 counts of Racketeering for keeping the enterprise operational while Williams was incarcerated.
Tony Lenard Williams, age 43, of Swainsboro, GA, identified as the leader of this drug commerce racketeering enterprise, is indicted for murder, aggravated assault, weapons charges, drug charges, Gang Act charges, entering automobile, escape, affray, and tampering with evidence.. Co-conspirator Travis Lee Brown, age 36, of Swainsboro, GA faces two counts of Racketeering for his role in sustaining the Enterprise during the incarceration of Tony Lenard Williams.
Nineteen-year-old Neshawn Brown, 22-year-old Talik Reaun Williams, and his father Tony Lenard Williams, all of Swainsboro, face counts of racketeering and murder for the 2016 homicide of Angela Katrice Gillis.
Talik Reaun Williams, Tony Lenard Williams, and 31-year-old Richard Curry Anderson of Lyons, are also charged in the 2017 homicide of Zaveion Ricks.
Victor Jammal Hall, 27 years old of Swainsboro, and Walter Lee Figueroa, 22 years old of Adrian, also face charges that include racketeering and Gang Act for their role in the continuing operations of the Tony Williams drug enterprise.
These indictments are the result of a 5-year investigation involving Middle Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Georgia Department of Corrections State Security Threat Group Unit, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, Swainsboro Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Lyons Police Department, Soperton Police Department, Twin City Police Department, Adrian Police Department, Cobb County Gang Unit, El Paso Police Department (Texas), and the DEA.
The joint investigation is still ongoing and more indictments are expected. If you have any information about this case, please contact the Eastman GBI Office at 478-374-6988.
