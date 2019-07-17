Seven alleged Bloods gang members indicted in drug conspiracy

Tony Lenard Williams, age 43, of Swainsboro, GA, identified as the leader of this drug commerce racketeering enterprise, is indicted for murder, aggravated assault, weapons charges, drug charges, Gang Act charges, entering automobile, escape, affray, and tampering with evidence.. Co-conspirator Travis Lee Brown, age 36, of Swainsboro, GA faces two counts of Racketeering for his role in sustaining the Enterprise during the incarceration of Tony Lenard Williams.