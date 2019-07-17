Richmond County Sheriff’s Office encourages participation for Citizens Police Academy

FOX 54 asked about the officer involved shooting that happened over the weekend and what the Sheriff’s Office has to say to citizens who may be uneasy about attending the class and being in conversation with deputies. Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton said quote, " I really don’t want to answer that question. I don’t want to talk about that. I don’t think that’s a proper venue for this. What I would say about those who are reticent about attending some kind of event like this or a program because they are fearful of police is we absolutely do not want people fearful of police. We want them to know we are here for them. The sheriff’s office is here for them, we welcome them to the program, and we would love to have them. I think it will really open their eyes about a lot of what they see."