Richmond County Sheriff’s Office encourages participation for Citizens Police Academy

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently recruiting people for its 14th Citizens Police Academy Class. The event comes days after an officer involved shooting that happened over the weekend. FOX 54 spoke with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to find out what the department wants citizens to know about the class and it’s sentiment toward the community.
People will be able to participate in actual training sessions. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wants folks to leave with a broader understanding of the actions of deputies. The class also gives the community a chance for citizens to get answers to questions they have about deputy operations.
FOX 54 asked about the officer involved shooting that happened over the weekend and what the Sheriff’s Office has to say to citizens who may be uneasy about attending the class and being in conversation with deputies. Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton said quote, " I really don’t want to answer that question. I don’t want to talk about that. I don’t think that’s a proper venue for this. What I would say about those who are reticent about attending some kind of event like this or a program because they are fearful of police is we absolutely do not want people fearful of police. We want them to know we are here for them. The sheriff’s office is here for them, we welcome them to the program, and we would love to have them. I think it will really open their eyes about a lot of what they see."
Chief Deputy Clayton says this is a chance for people to see law enforcement in a positive light while being in a relaxed setting versus seeing deputies during a traffic stop or responding to criminal activity. Chief Deputy Clayton also says two hundred people have graduated from the program so far, some of them sought a career in law enforcement after attending or became a civilian volunteer.
During the academy the sessions will last ninety minutes and participants are set to meet once a week on a designated evening. Anyone who wants to take part in the class must pass a criminal history background check and fill out an academy application.
