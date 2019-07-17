Our very own Jay Jefferies the star of the 10th Annual Sunshine’s Roast and Toast

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Mini Theatre hosted the 10th Annual Sunshine’s Roast and Toast on Tuesday, July 16, and FOX 54s very own Jay Jefferies had everyone’s attention.
Historically, the event chose several people to be roasted, but for the 10th anniversary, they chose only one person: Jay. The people chosen for the event are those who make a big impact in the community. Jay said, “I was honored to be chosen.” However, he added, “I don’t know what these people are going to say, but I gave them a fair warning that, ‘You have one night to do whatever you want to do, but I’m on the air every day of the week.” That did not stop people from participating and having fun with it.
Many who have grown up and are close with Jay accepted the invitation to come out and roast and toast him. One friend from high school, Rochelle Knowlton Jones, said, “I got the secrets.” She shared stories from high school, and talked about the impact he has on everyone’s life he encounters. She said, “He gives a lot to the community. He does a lot. He’s very free-hearted in charitable ways.”
When not on FOX 54 in the morning, Jay volunteers his time as Master of Ceremonies for various events, visits schools and raises money for nonprofits with events like the drum-a-thon he hosts annually. In addition to being roasted, those directly benefiting from the event performed for the crowd.
All the money raised through the event goes to a scholarship that goes to students in the area and helps them pay for books. It was an evening of fun, not just to celebrate one person, but to celebrate everyone’s impact on the community.
