More heat and humidity will be felt across the CSRA today.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A mid-level ridge over the southeastern states will weaken and move south of the area this afternoon as a trough approaches from the west. The trough will move through the region Thursday into Friday bringing increased chances for rainfall. Upper-level ridging returns over the weekend with a lee trough. This pattern supports typical summertime convection each day.
Models suggest an upper-level trough will dig into the eastern US early next week with a frontal boundary approaching the region near the end of the forecast period. Not much change through the longer term. Center of upper ridge sets up north of the area, keeping the area in an easterly upper flow pattern through the weekend. At the surface, high pressure will ridge into the region from the east bringing additional moisture to the area.
