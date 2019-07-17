Missing Richmond County 15-year-old girl possibly with two other runaway juveniles

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile who is possibly with two other runaway juveniles.
Alexis McFall, 15-years-old was last seen on Monday, Jul 15 on the 1900 block of Cooney Cir. getting into a red color vehicle, possibly with two other runaway juveniles.
Authorities say that McFall has been seen in the area of Reese Ave.
If you have any information on McFall please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.
