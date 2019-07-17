Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searching for alleged purse thief

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the pictured woman who is accused of going behind the Customer Service counter and took a purse.
Authorities say on June 27, between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m at Kroger (4115 Columbia Rd.), the pictured subject took the purse from a cabinet. The purse belongs to an employee at Kroger.
If anyone knows the identity or any information regarding the subject please contact Jacob Dyer at 706-541-1044.
