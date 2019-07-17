Cause of death released for infant found dead at babysitters

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the cause and manner of death of a two-month-old who was found dead at his babysitter’s home in Richmond County. The infant, Eziah Elari Collier died January 16.
Collier’s body was found on the couch hours after his mother dropped him off at the babysitters. According to the Richmond County Coroner, the GBI has listed Collier’s cause and manner of death as “undetermined.”
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is still conducting their own investigation into what happened. Stick with FOX 54 as we continue to follow this story.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.