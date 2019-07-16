Waynesboro couple married for 71 years dies 12 hours apart

WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) - A Burke County Couple married for 71 years died just hours apart.
Herbert DeLaigle passed away early Friday morning around 3 a.m. and his wife, Marilyn, died 12 hours later that afternoon.
Herbert - a decorated Army veteran was the oldest living member of his family prior to his death. He shared many memories with his wife, including working alongside her at their local family business, Marilyn's nursery.
As this story continues to go viral, they were laid to rest Monday at Botsford Baptist Church.
The DeLaigles leave behind a large family, including 6 children, 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
