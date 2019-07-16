Teenage siblings missing in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 2 missing teens.
Sixteen-year-old Deneon Jonquavius Wood was last seen July 7 on the 2400 block of Madrid Dr. driving a burgundy Chrysler 200. His 15-year-old sister, Trineti Jonnae Wood, was last seen the same day on the 1900 block of Heckle St. getting into a similar vehicle. It’s believed the siblings may be together.
If you have any information on these missing teens, please contact Inv. Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.