Sheriff’s office investigating crash at shopping center on Furys Ferry Rd.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash at the Fury’s Ferry Station shopping center in Augusta.
Witnesses at the scene tell FOX 54 a vehicle crashed into another vehicle in the parking lot. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect fled on foot and has not been found. He was seen wearing an undershirt and multi-colored underwear.
Information is still limited at this time. We will update with more information when it’s available.
