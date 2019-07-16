Richmond County Schools holds career fair for potential employees new to the area

Assistant Principal Crystal Crawford with Technical Career Magnet School Assistant Principal says they’re looks for several positions as well. “We are looking for a counselor, we are looking for an academic coach, also a history position, and a middle school math position.” And although the Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School is fairly new to some, they believe it’s important to be face to face with potential employees. “So it’s great on both ends, for us to meet perspective candidates and for them to also meet us and to get our name out there as a school.”