Richmond County Schools holds career fair for potential employees new to the area

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County School System hosted a career fair Monday to provide opportunities for employees who have just moved to the CSRA.
Many potential employees with a desire to teach, including Jh-nair Arthur, came out to the career fair at Westside High School. “It’s neat of the community to have more job fairs and stuff.”
Different schools within Richmond County all participated in the fair by providing opportunities for Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers in all subjects.
Anton Anthony with Innovation Academy says, “Right now we have two counselor positions and a business teacher as well.”
Assistant Principal Crystal Crawford with Technical Career Magnet School Assistant Principal says they’re looks for several positions as well. “We are looking for a counselor, we are looking for an academic coach, also a history position, and a middle school math position.” And although the Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School is fairly new to some, they believe it’s important to be face to face with potential employees. “So it’s great on both ends, for us to meet perspective candidates and for them to also meet us and to get our name out there as a school.”
The Richmond County School system says they offer competitive salaries and excellent benefit packages for their employees and hopes to recruit the best teachers out there.
