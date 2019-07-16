McDuffie County mother, daughter killed in Wilkinson County crash

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A mother and daughter from McDuffie County killed in a crash are being remembered by their community. The deadly incident happened Monday in Wilkinson County on Georgia Highway 112 at the intersection of GA Highway 441.
Ashley Reed, 35 and her 13-year-old daughter Summer Grace Matherly were killed when the SUV she was driving collided with an 18-wheeler, around 9 a.m. according to Wilkinson County Coroner William Matthews. The crash caused the vehicle to catch fire, the coroner said.
The driver of the 18-wheeler and a Wilkinson County employee helped pull five people out of the SUV, the coroner said. The four surviving people were taken to Navicent Health Medical Center in Macon. Two were taken via life flight and two were transported by ambulance.
An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI lab in Macon. An investigation into the crash is underway.
