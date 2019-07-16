Local nonprofit raises over $200,000 in it’s first year

Riders, young and old, rode either 20, 45 or 100 miles around the CSRA. There were almost 250 riders total, as well as 300 volunteers. Martyn Jones, President of Paceline Ride, said, “It’s a good start in our first year, but for us it’s a line in the sand that we’ve got a long ways to go, and we start here, but we need to go on.” Jones said he hopes to double the amount of money raised in year number two. Doctors and staff are already very grateful for what the organization has provided. Al Dallas, Administrator for the GA Cancer Center, said, "Certainly it’s going to go a long way supporting the great research, not only in terms of basic science, but clinical trials so that truly we can become a destination cancer center.”