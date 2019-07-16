Honduran national convicted in District Court in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The U.S. District Court in Augusta convicted a Honduran national who repeatedly entered the United States illegally in federal court after his fifth return.
On Monday, July 15, 43-year-old Celso de Jesus Urbina-Aleman of Honduras was found guilty of re-entry after removal/deportation. The conviction carries a possible sentence of up to two years in federal prison, followed by deportation.
After a traffic stop on Dec 2, 2018 in Taliaferro County, Urbina-Aleman was arrested and charged with driving without a valid licence. As authorities checked his immigration status it was determined he was illegally present in the United States and previously had been deported 4 times.
“Urbina-Aleman’s case demonstrates the challenge our federal immigration partners face in enforcing our nation’s laws,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “For a decade and a half the defendant has broken our laws over and over again, been caught and deported. This jury verdict has changed the script and will permit justice to be served at the time of sentencing.”
Urbina-Aleman was initially removed from Texas in 2006, was deported in 2010 after being caught in Pennsylvania, then was caught again near the border in Texas in 2011 and deported. Less than three months later, he was caught again in Texas, convicted in federal court of Illegal Entry and again deported, according to court records and proceedings.
“The woman and men of ICE perform the vital role of arresting and removing immigration law violators, particularly those who demonstrate a constant and wanton disregard of our laws,” said ICE Atlanta Field Office Director Sean Gallagher. “ICE officers, in concert with our law enforcement partners, will continue to perform their duties as intended by Congress with veracity, courage and professionalism.”
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.