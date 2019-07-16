Grants offer City of Aiken chance to build on old, unusable ground

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The City of Aiken held a meeting Monday, July 15, to discuss two EPA Brownfield Assessment Grants. The grants, totaling $300,000, give the city the opportunity for pieces of land to be assessed for environmental hazards.
Sites that qualify for assessment previously held buildings such as gas stations or laundromats, and could have various types of contamination. So far, the city has compiled a list of 60 sites that can be checked. Their hope is to assess places that developers might want to transform into something the community will benefit from. Joy Lester, Capital Projects Sales Tax Manager for the City of Aiken, said, “It’s to focus more on the community and development of whatever we can do to help bring a better environment for our citizens.”
More public meetings will be held in the future, with a goal of narrowing down which sites to use the grants on by October, when funds become available.
