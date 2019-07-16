GBI looking into what, if any, laws broken in Richmond County deputy-involved shooting

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for answers after Sunday morning’s deputy-involved shooting. It’s the second shooting involving a Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy so far this year. The GBI tells FOX 54 agents are investigating body camera footage and more to reconstruct what happened.
Thirty-three-year-old Malik Williamson is recovering after being shot twice by Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy Ray Parker. Now, GBI agents are working to find out if anyone involved criminally violated the law.
Gunshots rang out near 12th Street early Sunday morning. Deputy Parker, who’s been with the sheriff’s office since 2017, is one of the deputies who responded to the call. Williamson fit the description of the person behind the fired shots.
Special Agent in Charge Pat Morgan says, “Deputy Parker encountered him. Tried to conduct a quick investigation concerning the shooting. Mr. Williamson failed to obey some commands that were given to him by Deputy Parker.”
According to Deputy Parker, Williamson pulled out knife with a brass knuckle handle from his waistband as he turned to walk away.
"We do have body worn camera video, which we are reviewing. They are within a confined space in the yard."
That’s when Deputy Parker shot Williamson in the abdomen and the leg. He was taken to a local hospital. The deputy wasn’t hurt. Agents recovered a firearm from the scene and evidence of shots fired by someone other than the deputy.
“There’s evidence that we have to send off to the lab to be tested; scientific testing. So we’re still waiting on that.”
Charges against Williamson or Deputy Parker are pending the completion of the GBI’s investigation and the district attorney’s office’s review. Right now Parker is on paid administrative leave.
GBI agents anticipate completing that investigation within 60 to 90 days.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.