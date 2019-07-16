Another round of heat and humidity for the Augusta-Aiken Area.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The remnants of Barry remain to the west of the region today. High pressure over the region today will move offshore Wednesday. A weak trough of low pressure moves through the region Thursday into Friday, with high pressure redeveloping this weekend into early next week. Temperatures are expected to be above normal.
Tonight will become dry as the area will still be close enough to the upper ridge axis. By Wednesday, a trough axis will be moving north of the area into Wednesday night. This trough will bring the remnants of Barry through the Mid-Atlantic into Wednesday night, but should remain far enough north of the area to have minimal impact to the area. There should still be enough moisture combined with afternoon heating to aid in the development of isolated afternoon showers and storms Wednesday afternoon. Best chances may be along the
coastal plain closer to the sea-breeze. Activity will diminish quickly early Wednesday night. Lows each night fall into the lower to middle 70s, with highs
on Wednesday rising into the mid to upper 90s.
