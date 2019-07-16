Aiken police searching for Walmart assault suspect

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for an assault at an Aiken Walmart.
According to ADPS, officers responded to the Walmart on Whiskey Rd. at around 8 a.m. July 7 for a reported assault. The victim told officers she was approached by an unknown man inside the store. She says he grabbed her buttocks and made a grunting noise in her ear then fled the area on foot. An employee of the store told officers he saw the man leave through the Garden Center and head toward Whiskey Rd.
The victim described her attacker as a black man, around 5-feet-5-inches tall with short hair and a slender build. She says he was wearing a pink shirt and khaki shorts.
Photos pulled from Walmart’s security cameras show the man believed to be the suspect. Those photos are attached to this article.
