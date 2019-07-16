Aiken police searching for Walmart assault suspect

According to ADPS, officers responded to the Walmart on Whiskey Rd. at around 8 a.m. July 7 for a reported assault. The victim told officers she was approached by an unknown man inside the store. She says he grabbed her buttocks and made a grunting noise in her ear then fled the area on foot. An employee of the store told officers he saw the man leave through the Garden Center and head toward Whiskey Rd.