TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving 3 tractor trailers on I-20 WB in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - Traffic on westbound I-20 in Aiken County is at a crawl after a crash involving 3 tractor trailers shut down a portion of the interstate.
According to SCDOT, the crash happened near Exit 33. Highway Patrol tells FOX 54 the call came in at 3:20 p.m. One lane has opened back up, but traffic is moving slowly as crews work to remove the tractor trailers.
There are no detours. If you are commuting through that area this afternoon, expect heavy delays.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.