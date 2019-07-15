Red Cross volunteers are still working to support those affected by Hurricane Barry

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) -There are over 250 American Red Cross volunteers still at work, supporting those effected by Hurricane Barry.
Volunteers from Georgia and all over the United States are in Baton Rouge working to support the community in its time of need by supplying food, water, clean-up kits and anything else they may need.
Communications Director of the Georgia Red Cross, Sherry Nicholson says, “We’re knocking on doors, we’re driving in neighborhoods, we’re assessing damage and trying to find what the needs are in this community in the aftermaths of this storm. Our trucks are loaded with supplies in case people need help and you can help too.”
You can help by volunteering or donating to the American Red Cross. Just go to redcross.org or call 1800-REDCROS to find more information.
