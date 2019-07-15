Mokan Elite wins 2019 Peach Jam Championship game

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - Dozens of fans packed out the Riverview Park gym for the 24th annual Nike Peach Jam Championship game.
“The most exciting thing about it is I get to see the best players, these guys are really playing on a college level” Brandon Jones said.
While the best high school basketball players from all across the country and Canada competed in the tournament, Mokan Elite took home the overall victory against Team Why Not in the championship game.
“You see the atmosphere, it means everything to Mokan, we’re a family” Mokan Elite’s Michael Peake said.
The game was definitely a close one with both teams putting up a fight and going into overtime with a final score of 85-84. One coach of Mokan Elite talked about how winning this game was a huge goal for the team. “We pick the best players in the country, who come out and put in a lot of work for goals like this."
The players from Mokan Elite say that they couldn’t have done this without their coach and they wouldn’t be this far without him.
