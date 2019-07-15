Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigating incident on Serpentine Drive

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that happened Monday, July 15.
Authorities say the call came in around 6:44 a.m. at 314 Serpentine Drive. Spokesperson for the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Eric Abdullah tells FOX 54 that although shots were allegedly fired, no one was shot or injured.
Three people were detained and there is no update on the outcome of their detainment.
Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and North Augusta Public Safety pulled over a pickup truck they believe was involved in the incident. Deputies detained three people that were inside that vehicle.
At this time there is no further information.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.