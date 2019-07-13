Late night thunderstorms, drier Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Showers and thunderstorms continue moving across the CSRA tonight, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures fall from the 80s late this evening to the mid 70s Sunday morning. We’ll dry out overnight, but some roadways will still be damp if you are up early. Overall, Sunday will be drier with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs top out in the lower 90s, feeling like the upper 90s. This will be the “coolest” day out of the next week. Highs return to the mid to upper 90s Monday through the work week. Rain chances will be lower than what we normally see this time of the year over the next few days, but better chances return during the second half of the work week.