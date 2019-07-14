Community breakfast held at Jamestown Community Center

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Commissioner Sammie Sias held a community breakfast at the Jamestown Community Center with an agenda of “hot topics” including the Depot Project, TIA, the James Brown arena and electing the next commissioners of Augusta.
The James Brown Arena is still the main buzz around Richmond County. Augusta residents who attended the Community Breakfast like Jeanette Scott, is happy that the downtown location is moving forward.
"When people come to town that the first place they want to go is downtown.”
The mayor announced in a letter a few weeks ago about the desire to move forward with rebuilding the arena at its current location, but as discussed at the breakfast, it’s simply not enough parking.
“Parking is an issue, and it must be addressed” said Scott.
Commissioner Sias says the only way it will have his full support is if this project includes a parking deck. “When you have downtown, you have a very high market for the property, so that’s not feasible to go buy additional, what you would call surface parking, that is why you go up.“
He says the James Brown Arena is very critical to the community, and the longer it gets delayed, the more it will cost.
