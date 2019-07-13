Red Cross and National Guard prepare for Tropical Storm Barry

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Tropical Storm Barry is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast Saturday. Thousands of National Guard members are ready to help. So are local Red Cross Volunteers.
Red Cross SC Volunteer Brian Waymire says, “I’ll be working at a shelter. Helping take care of folks displaced by the storm.” He is one of 8 South Carolina Red Cross volunteers spread across parts of Louisiana, preparing and assigning people to shelters.
Augusta’s Red Cross executive director Susan Everitt says her agency is pre-positioning people to go as soon as it’s safe to enter the area. “We also have supply trailers full of cots, blankets, hygiene kits that are also ready to go to be able to help people there in heed.” She says 20 volunteers from Georgia are in Louisiana right now.
One volunteer from Augusta will leave Sunday and more are on standby to head there if they are needed. The National Hurricane Center says there’s danger of heavy rain and flooding across the region.
Everitt recommends downloading the red cross emergency app. It’s free and it could save a life. It gives weather alerts, shows nearby shelters and has information on how to make an emergency preparedness kit and more.
Waymire says they learn from every storm they respond to and say it’s important to create a disaster strategy now. “Go out and get plenty of water, cases of water. Some food. I actually brought a generator.”
The Red Cross sticks around after the storm, providing financial assistance and helping with clean up efforts, too. Volunteers plan to be there for at least 2 weeks.
You can donate to the Red Cross on their website.
