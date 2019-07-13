RCSO: Injuries reported in multiple-vehicle crash on Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A crash in South Augusta blocked off parts of the road. It happened in the 1500 block of Gordon Highway near local nightclub Rendezvous At Three, or 3DL.
Richmond County dispatch confirms the first call came in at 10:40 p.m. All dispatch will confirm is multiple vehicles are involved and that injuries were reported.
FOX 54 crews arrived on scene to find parts of the road on both sides blocked off by deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta Fire-Rescue ambulances.
Investigators could be seen surveying at least three vehicles, a motorcycle, an SUV and a sedan. We will update this story as authorities release additional details.
