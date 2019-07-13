New Georgia Project hosts game night and political forum

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The New Georgia Project hosted a game night and political forum for youth in the area on Friday, July 12. The nonprofit works with minorities and young people across the state to help them be more active in politics.
In addition to various board games, there were talking points on the wall to start discussions about hot topics across the state and nation. Organizers say the night is all about building power in the younger community and getting them to take the responsibility to vote and enact change. Edima Ufot, Community Organizer for the New Georgia Project, said, “It’s the future of politics. A lot of things in Georgia right now are a bunch of old white men making decisions for young people. A lot of laws and policies effect young people, so they need to get involved in the processes they can take care of.”
The group also registered people who came out to vote.
