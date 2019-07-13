Lawless Lickers: New social media trend has customers thinking twice about ice cream

Adams said, "People want their 15 minutes of fame, and whatever they can do to get it. They’ll just do it without thinking about it.” However, people should really think before participating in the “Ice Cream Challenge.” The woman responsible for starting the trend is facing up to 20 years in prison for tampering with the ice cream. Englett said, “I mean, I think it’s a little severe, a little extreme, but they need to be punished. They could get people sick.” In Georgia, you could get slapped with a $1,000 fine and up to a year in jail.