Lawless Lickers: New social media trend has customers thinking twice about ice cream

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A new social media challenge has people on high alert when thinking about ice cream. That’s because the new fad involves taking ice cream off the shelf, opening it and licking it, then putting it back.
Most people have the same reaction. “I thought it was disgusting,” said Veronica Englett. “But, I laughed like most people probably did,” she added. The trend started with a single video posted to social media in Texas, and it’s got people asking the same question: why? Syrita Adams said, “I don’t understand why that’s even a craze. Why are people interested in doing that?” Englett had an answer. She said, “Everything’s a fad now.”
Adams said, "People want their 15 minutes of fame, and whatever they can do to get it. They’ll just do it without thinking about it.” However, people should really think before participating in the “Ice Cream Challenge.” The woman responsible for starting the trend is facing up to 20 years in prison for tampering with the ice cream. Englett said, “I mean, I think it’s a little severe, a little extreme, but they need to be punished. They could get people sick.” In Georgia, you could get slapped with a $1,000 fine and up to a year in jail.
Some grocery stores across the country are taking the craze seriously, putting locks on the doors or having police officers guard the ice cream aisle. As more people post videos and get caught participating, consumers are starting to take it seriously, too. Adams said, “I’ll be buying popsicles more now, as opposed to cartons of ice cream.” Englett added, "I saw a meme where someone was cutting (the ice cream.) They laid the Blue Bell sideways and just cut an inch off, so maybe I’ll start doing that.”
As of right now, there are no reports of this happening in the CSRA.
