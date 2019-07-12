Two people wanted for questioning in Augusta Best Buy theft

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying 2 subjects wanted for questioning in a theft at the Augusta Best Buy.
The theft happened June 2 at Best Buy on Walton Way Ext. They left the store in a small red compact SUV, also pictured in this article.
If you have any information about the theft or are able to identify these subject, please contact Deputy James Price at 706-821-1056 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.