Local golfer receives the Blake Hadden Memorial Scholarship

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - Aquinas High School golfer, Mason Whatley, has been awarded by the Cricket Foundation, Inc. as the first recipient of the Blake Hadden Memorial scholarship
“You can't put in words how much it means“ Whatley said.
The scholarship was founded to honor the life of Blake Hadden who passed away on May 5, 2017 by providing the proper funding to selected local area high school golfers.
“We wanted a kid who is good academically, as well as golf and we wanted a kid who is going to play college golf because Blake and myself also did it, so we thought what would be the best way“ Evan Usry of The Cricket Foundation said.
Whatley said this award is a dream come true. “It’s helping out so much with me being able to achieve a dream of mine that I’ve had. I’ve been working toward becoming a college golfer since I was in middle school.“
Blake Hadden’s mother said they couldn’t have chosen a more perfect fit for this scholarship.
“And I have been so impressed and so touched with his gratefulness and humbleness which reminds me of Blake."
She also believes that this award is a touching contribution on behalf of Blake’s memory.
If you’re a high school golfer interested in the Blake Hadden Memorial Scholarship, you can visit https://www.cricketfoundationbh.com/ for further information.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.