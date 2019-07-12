Estimated end dates for railroad crossing repairs around Washington Rd.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - If your daily commute goes over the train tracks to Washington road, you might be in for a much longer ride. Several railroad crossings in Columbia County are closed for repair and you need to remember to drive safely when navigating around them.
Driving around Columbia County you’ve probably noticed some delays from road closures. CSX Transportation’s updates to the railroad crossings near major intersections on Washington Rd. may cause a little confusion to drivers.
“What people need to realize is this could affect their commute to and from work. From schools, to and from whatever activity they may have going on but most importantly, just leave a few minutes early so that way are you aren’t caught up in traffic. Have a good idea if where you’re going is going to be affected, so that way if it is, you know where to go instead. And just be patient,” says Sgt. Josh Bogdanow with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Make sure to plan ahead for your commute over the next few days. The county was able to provide some estimated end dates for a few of these repairs:
- Baston Rd. - July 14
- Hightower Dr. - July 13
- Iron and Steel Dr. - July 15
- ClubCar Dr. - July 12
