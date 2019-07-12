Community organizations pushing for e-cigarettes to be added to smoke free ordinance

EVANS, GA (WFXG) – Some Columbia County organizations are working to add e cigarettes to the county’s smoke-free ordinance. They held a public forum on Thursday, July 12 to discuss the topic.
Columbia County Community Connections teamed up with Columbia County Planning Services, the Director of Cancer at Augusta University Medical Center and a local teen to put on the discussion. It centered around e cigarettes being an epidemic among teenagers. Representatives with CCCC said their hope was to hear community member’s thoughts on the topic.
The organizations said adding e cigarettes to the smoke-free ordinance in the county is important for protecting the public's health. However, community members who are part of the vaping community say that's not the case. Diedra Casey, owner of Sundance Southern Vapors, said, "I think it's important for people to understand what vaping is. It's propolane glycol, vegetable glycerine, food color, flavoring and nicotine, if you choose. We are very regulated with the FDA. It's not a bunch of children coming in. It is a business and these are places people go for a community."
More public forums will be held in the future. Casey encourages anyone with questions about vaping to go to her shop in Grovetown and learn more.
