Blythe man indicted for firing at helicopter during federal law enforcement operation

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia says that a Blythe man was indicted on federal charges after he allegedly he shot a helicopter being used during a law enforcement operation.
Terry Kielisch, 55-years-old was charged with assaulting a person assisting an officer of the United States, damaging an aircraft, use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by prohibited person. Each charge carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison along with monetary fines.
While providing support for Operation Gunsmoke on March 12, the Georgia State Patrol aircraft was allegedly struck by Kielisch, neither pilot nor passenger were injured. Kielisch was not a target in the operation.
“This assault had potentially deadly consequences for the officers conducting their law enforcement duties,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine. “Our office will vigorously prosecute anyone who would harm or attempt to harm the professionals who protect our communities.”
