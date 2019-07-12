Alert: Two men falsely representing Augusta Tech soliciting for free health screenings

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta Technical College Campus Police was notified on July 11 of an incident involving two males wearing scrubs who were presenting false Augusta Technical College credentials to residents in the area and soliciting those residents for free health screenings in neighborhoods in the Burke County area.
The college says that this group is not affiliated with Augusta Technical College and those individuals are not students or employees. The City of Waynesboro Police Department has been notified of the reported incident.
For future reference, the college says that they do not solicit health information door-to-door or ask for Medicare or Medicaid card information.
If you are approached by these individuals please contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
