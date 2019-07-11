12-year-old missing in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
According to the sheriff’s office, 12-year-old Jaliyah Semler left her home in Ivy Falls at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, and has not returned. She was last seen wearing light-colored jeans and a necklace with a charm inscribed with the word “icy”.
If you have any information on Jaliyah’s whereabouts, please contact Inv. Teresa Lamb at 706-541-1044 or the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 706-541-2800.
