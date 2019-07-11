Peach Jam tournament starts, parents and players eager for college coaches on day two

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - Nike’s 24th annual Peach Jam kicked off Wednesday, July 10 in North Augusta.
The best high school basketball players from all over the country and Canada traveled to play in this Elite Youth Basketball League tournament. Some players already on people’s radar nationally, while others have the chance to make their names known.
Some locals say they come to the tournament every year. They say it gives them the opportunity to see star athletes, as well as great basketball games that inspire them to work hard. For the athletes and their parents, making it to the tournament is a testament to their hard work.
Ron and Sherida Brown, whose son plays on Each 1 Teach 1, is playing in the Peach Jam for the first time this year. His dad said, “He’s actually taken it a step further than I’ve ever taken it, so to see him play on that level is awesome.”
College coaches will be at the tournament for the second day of play to scout.
