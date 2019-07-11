Man arrested for Magnolia Parks Apartments murder

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A 23-year-old Richmond County man faces a felony murder charge for a shooting that happened in May. Investigators believe Patrick Noble and another person who has not been charged shot and killed 24-year-old Sanquan Sims.
It happened in the parking lot of Magnolia Parks Apartments on Vandivere Rd. An arrest warrant states Sims was shot multiple times with a semi-automatic handgun. He later died at a local hospital.
Noble was arrested Monday and charged with murder and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime.
